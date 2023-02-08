Alternativa has no concrete proposal on the table yet over posts in the future government if it were to be formed, Health Minister Bekim Sali said in response to reporters’ questions after visiting the “St. Naum of Ohrid” University Clinic for Surgical Diseases.

The minister added that if there is an expansion of the majority, they still do not have information about the posts that the Alliance for Albanians has secured and therefore, as he said, “I cannot comment on what our positions are.”

At the beginning of February, sources from the Alliance for Albanians (AA) told MIA that the Ministry of Justice, together with the Ministry of Health, remains one of the departments they aim to manage.

The negotiations for AA’s entry into the government coalition are nearing the end and most likely, as announced yesterday by the leader of the party and mayor of Gostivar, Arben Taravari, they will end by today.