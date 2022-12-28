The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, said at a press briefing, that he expects early elections next year.

Mickoski even indicated specific dates – May 14 or 21, and according to him, the campaign would start at the end of April.

The situation in the country is unbearable, but it is also the same inside the ruling parties, especially the coalition SDSM-DUI and Alternative. A system reset is required. What Kovacevski says about the elections in 2024, first the presidential and then the parliamentary elections, is unreal, says Mickoski.

In such a case, Mickoski expects the presidential elections to be unsuccessful and the function to be performed by the Speaker of Parliament. That way, in addition to the post of president, DUI will also have a technical prime minister according to the agreement they have with SDSM.