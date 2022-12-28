In December, the opposition party conducted a field survey, according to which VMRO-DPMNE would have the support of 19.4 percent and SDSM 11.7 percent. Converted into votes, this means that the opposition party would win 348,000 votes, SDSM 210,000, and DUI over 100,000.

As the party leader, Hristijan Mickoski, informed at today’s press briefing, there is no mood among the citizens to hold protests. Citizens point to the economy as the main problem, and 66 percent say that the country is moving in the wrong direction.

Among the institutions, the judiciary and the Parliament were rated the worst.

The field survey conducted by IPSOS at the request of VMRO-DPMNE included 1027 respondents, and it was conducted in the period from December 2 to 12.