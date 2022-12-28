This is proof of the misery that the state offers to the youth. To make the irony even greater, this information comes just a few weeks after Prime Minister Kovacevski most brazenly made a visit and a short documentary to show his concern for the students, the president of VMRO-DPMNE’s Youth Forces Union, Sergej Popov, said in a Facebook post.

Instead of young promising personnel on which the future of Macedonia should be built, students for the government are reduced to experimental material and a group that is used exclusively for political marketing and deceiving the public. Instead of conditions for the development and building of new capacities that will contribute to Macedonia, the student faces a lack of basic living conditions. While we, as youth, have been warning for years about the danger of neglect, inhumane conditions and the government’s lack of interest in this topic, literally nothing has changed in the student dormitories. We are monitoring the situation and are ready to react accordingly. The student voice will no longer be ignored! Popov points out.