Sergej Poppov, Chairman of the Union of Young Forces of VMRO-DPMNE in an interview with TV 24 reiterated that the party has a clearly defined position that the constitutional amendments won’t happen under these conditions.

“Mickoski said that he will convey this position to the PM at the leadership meeting. If SDSM really ants to reach a consensus on the sensitive issues, than it should consult the opposition prior to the decision, not afterwards. And this doesn’t refer only to the constitutional amendments, but also to the contract with Bechtel&Enka. They can’t blame the opposition for not accepting something it hasn’t been consulted on. SDSM behaves as if they have 80 MPs in the Parliament, while their majority is very thin”, Popov said.