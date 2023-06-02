The problem with this Government is that Kovacevski for the private interests of DUI, instead for the people. This is how a blackmailed PM looks like, the largest opposition party VMRO-DPMNE reacted to PM Kovacevski statements given to TV Sitel.

“The need for the construction of the corridors 8 and 10d was never disputed. What we dispute is the waste of several billion euros on a disputed contract, agreed with no tender, in private, which aroused numerous suspicions for corruption. While most people earn €300 per month, Kovacevski and Grubi’s ‘specialists’ will collect €36,000.

VMRO-DPMNE also disputes that the Macedonian construction companies are barely surviving, while the company that the Government contracted will take over €300 million in advances and penalties, without even throwing one shovel of dirt.

“Regarding the leadership meeting, Kovacevski should behave more seriously. It is very politically incorrect to talk about a leadership meeting, while the constitutional amendments are already on their way to the Parliament. Also, Kovacevski’s claim that if we don’t adopt the constitutional amendments we will be mired in international isolation. We are already isolated because of Kovacevski’s acceptance of the Bulgarian diktat. When the initiative for constitutional amendments fails, the only certain thing is that he should resign immediately”, reads the VMRO-DPMNE reaction.