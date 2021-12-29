I expect that the new SDSM leader Dimitar Kovaceski will continue Zoran Zaev’s policies of failure and lack of strategy, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski. Kovacevski was given the mandate to form the next Government by President Stevo Pendarovski today after he took over the SDSM party from Zoran Zaev.

I heard Kovacevski’s interview and it was sterile, I literally could not recognize a single statement that denotes leadership or policy that I would be able to comment on. That is why I expect him to continue to policies and nothing more, Mickoski said during his visit to the Butel municipality in Skopje.

Mickoski added that Pendarovski was wrong not to consult VMRO when he awarded the mandate to Kovacevski. “We are the largest political party with the most members of Parliament and the most mayors. Still Pendarovski chose to give the mandate to a person who did not participate in the elections, never sought the the trust of the public and was given no legitimacy from the people”.