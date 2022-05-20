VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski attributed the growing political crisis in Macedonia to the lack of communication from Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski.

The public was informed about our initial contact and, outside of that, we’ve had no other communication. It may seem strange but despite all our differences of opinion, I had normal communication even with someone like Zoran Zaev, regardless of the fact that most often nothing came out of what we would agree on. But I believe that it is normal that two politicians who are responsible for the future maintain at least a minimum level of communication. The lack of contact from Kovacevski shows that he lacks democratic capacity, Mickoski said.