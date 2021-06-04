The leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski responded Friday to Zaev’s statement that it was irresponsible that Mickoski published a post sharing information from diplomatic circles that refers to the negotiations led by the Zaev-Buckovski duo with official Sofia to sign another betrayal of the Macedonian people, identity and Macedonian language.

Yes, I consider that it is responsible to fight for the national interests, always and everywhere. But it is completely irresponsible to commit national treason and negotiate our history, language and uniqueness, destroying all possible negotiating positions. All that Zaev said in the interview with BGNES is now very easily allowed to be the subject of the negotiated agreement. The Zaev-Buckovski duo is the biggest danger for the Macedonian red lines, they are the best gift for the Bulgarian positions. All this is happening as daily crime continues and poverty increases. Finally, I publicly call on Zaev to say what is contained in the document negotiated by the Zaev-Buckovski duo and why it is being hidden from the public?, Mickoski said.