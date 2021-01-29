The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, regarding the census said on TV Kanal 5, if the government ignores the citizens’ signatures and doesn’t stop the census, they will send an appeal for mass census of all citizens and those in diaspora to leave a mark.

Mickoski says that he hopes that the government will accept the initiative by VMRO-DPMNE to nullify the law on census by collecting signatures and pass it in Parliament, ie the ruling majority, and if that does not happen they will appeal to the citizens en masse to be counted.