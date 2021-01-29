VMRO-DPMNE just needs two more MPs to bring down the Government, and three more MPs to take over power, claims opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski.

VMRO-DPMNE will closely monitor the processes in the Parliament and outside of it, and let SDSM be sure that a hellish period is coming in 2021 in which they will have to face many things, Mickoski said in an interview with Kanal 5, talking about the current political situation in the country.

He accused the government of doing “nonsense and unserious steps” on a daily basis, creating a dilemma as to whether such people should be allowed to continue running the country.