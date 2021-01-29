The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski told TV Kanal 5 there will not be a boycott, but again urged the government to postpone the census for six to 12 months.

The latest proposal coming from the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, which was presented tonight by the party leader Hristijan Mickoski is to conduct the census electronically.

In the interview with TV Kanal 5, he said that such a census could be conducted on the basis of an example from a country that did such a thing.

Let’s map data with cross references, defined based on the methodology and we will accept the results as they come out, without any double, triple signature, said Mickoski.

He denied that there would be a boycott, and again urged the government, as he said that reason should prevail and the census should be postponed for six to 12 months, when, as he said, there will be no elections or a crisis situation.

If this appeal is not heard, he announced that he will call on, not only the Macedonian citizens here, but also the diaspora to sign the initiative to nullify the census law, which, as he said, will leave a mark in the system that will be subject on revision by the future government of VMRO-DPMNE.