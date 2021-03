I am criticizing you for the fourth year in a row, because you are afraid that the day will come when all of you criminals will be held accountable.

I was the Secretary General of VMRO-DPMNE from August 2017 to December 2017. You will continue to tremble for fear that there is no agreement with me, because I do not negotiate with criminals.

#MacedonianSpring #TheFutureIsOurs, the leader of VMRO DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, wrote on Facebook.