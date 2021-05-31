In an interview with Sitel TV, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, spoke about the current political situation in the country, the daily problems of the citizens, as well as the bad government policies regarding the fight against the Covid-19 virus.

Mickoski emphasized that this Government is synonymous with crime, racketeering and corruption, because new scandals come to light every day, and the last in the series is the scandal involving REK Bitola. According to him, an even bigger scandal is that the responsible institutions, instead of reacting and arresting the people who committed crimes, are dealing with the people they think have given the information to VMRO-DPMNE.

We, as a political party, submitted the documents and evidence so that the Public Prosecutor’s Office initiates proceedings, also the documents prove that the people who provided the information are not party followers as SDSM wants to show to the public, hiding the crimes in their own backyard. Symptomatic for SDSM and the Government led by Zoran Zaev is that whenever they are caught in crime, they throw the ball in someone else’s court and attack other political parties. Instead of manipulating the public and lying every day in order to hide the officials who steal public money, let them dare to say that there are corrupt people in their ranks, who operate everywhere in the country, even in REK Bitola, says Mickoski.

He adds that VMRO-DPMNE is aware of a series of criminal and corruption scandals by the government and that the public will have a chance to see and witness those crimes in the coming period.