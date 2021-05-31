There are less than 5,000 vaccines left, which are distributed to the newly opened vaccination sites, while the second dose of the vaccine is administered in all the others, informed the Minister of Health, Venko Filipce.

As he announced, 70,000 doses are expected to arrive this week – 50,000 from Bulgaria and 20,000 from Greece, probably of the “AstraZeneca” vaccine.

Certain amount of the “Pfizer” vaccine arrives every Monday, and a larger amount of vaccines for which there is still no exact date is expected to arrive, according to announcements at the beginning of June.