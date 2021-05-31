In an interview with TV Sitel, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, spoke about the current political situation in the country, the daily problems of the citizens, as well as the bad government policies regarding the negotiations with the Republic of Bulgaria.

Mickoski stressed that VMRO-DPMNE wants a date in June, but that, unfortunately, such a thing is unlikely to happen because the European Union sees the extent to which crime and corruption rule in our country, and these are certainly not the values that will help Macedonia on its EU path.