VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, said in an interview with Sitel TV that he supported the initiative of parents to organize a referendum in relation to the digitalization of textbooks announced by the Minister of Education, Mila Carovska.

We absolutely support it from day one, because what they call a reform is a disaster in education or a tsunami in education. This digitalization, which is mentioned publicly and through the media, is practically just a non-digitalization in education, because in order for you to prepare digitalization, you need to have a certain interaction with the computer, he said.

According to him, it is not about digitalization of education, but all this is done for money and filling pockets.