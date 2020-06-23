“Renewal” is our vision of changing the difficult reality that every single citizen lives in. A renewal that will bring more for everyone and changes that will make Macedonia like we want to have, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski said Tuesday in Bitola during the promotion of the “Renewal” election program.

Before the start of the campaign for the upcoming early parliamentary elections, Mickoski pointed out that a period of new hope follows, “a new step where we will show that we are not all the same, and that we are different from them”.

The “Renewal of Macedonia” project includes measures and plans that have been prepared for several months by top experts from the country and abroad, based on the direct needs of the citizens who synthesize our vision in working with specific deadlines which I and my team commit to fulfilling. You have my word which is the most important obligation on which the reputation and honor of every individual rests, added the leader of the opposition.

He pointed out that the renewal is something that the people are looking for and has been waiting for a long time.