VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, met with the Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Macedonia, Rachel Galloway.

The meeting focused on the current political and economic situation in the country, the challenges of poverty faced by citizens, criminal affairs by the SDSM government and the pressure faced by teachers by competent ministries and Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski.

During the meeting with the ambassador, Mickoski stressed that the situation is deteriorating every day, emphasizing that the SDSM government and Kovacevski are bringing the country to ruin.

According to Mickoski, this picture in the country shows that reforms are more than necessary, both for a change of government and in every segment of life, stressing that by holding early parliamentary elections, citizens will choose change and future, and that they can punish the government for all the bad and harmful policies it has been pursuing for the past 5 years since coming to power.

At the same time, President Mickoski thanked Galloway for the support that the UK gives to Macedonia.

Соговорниците изразија подготвеност за продлабочување и интензивирање на соработката и пријателскиот однос.