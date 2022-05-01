VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski congratulated the public on the International Workers’ Day, May 1st, while warning about the dire economic situation in the country.

This year, like never before, Macedonian workers are humiliated and degraded, and their work is devalued. Instead of seeing better working and living conditions, workers in Macedonia suffer from pressure and are being fired while their costs of living spiral out of control, Mickoski said.

He accused the Government of violating the rights of workers to strike, and is intimidating the unions.