On this day, VMRO-DPMNE will submit a Declaration to the Parliament to strengthen the foundation of the character and work of Goce Delcev around which we will all unite, announced the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, after laying flowers with a party delegation in front of the grave of Goce Delcev.

First of all, I would like to thank the media for being here with us today, although somehow, as if in secret, it was kept incognito all this day because there was no protocol, nor did anyone know what would happen today. As a VMRO-DPMNE delegation at the highest level, today we mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of the great Macedonian revolutionary Gjorgji Delcev, who left a big mark for us Macedonians, for Macedonia. With his work and his struggle for an independent, sovereign Macedonian state in the heart of the Balkans, he oblige us to preserve, nurture and develop it so that the generations after us will remember his great work for Macedonia and the Macedonian people from whose unbreakable link it is this man, said Mickoski.