It is always a pleasure to visit when something is done, when there is something to show a difference, compared to what the government does not do, said the leader of VMRO DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, during Tuesday’s visit to Kavadarci.

Here in Kavadarci, mayor Jancev is really doing extremely great things, here is this capital project donation, as I was informed, worth 2 and a half million euros and it is important for Kavadarci and Kavadarci people, not only in the area of safety but also this project will help with stormwater and ensure that there are not such torrents and unpleasant events as happened in the past. But it’s not just this project, many projects are happening here in Kavadarci, and I expect that we will continue this way even more intensively in the coming period, and after the formation of the new government that will be formed by VMRO-DPMNE, we will implement even more projects for the people of Kavadarci and for the residents here in the Tikves region. So the satisfaction is great and I am here and always available wherever we have to report to the citizens for what we have done, said Mickoski.