The government dealt a new blow to the defenders of the Constitution during the events of April 27. Warnings have been sent to their families to pay the court costs for the trial against them. The amount they are required to pay is huge, 135,000 denars, that is, more than 2,000 euros each, and some of them do not have the means to pay.

That’s why there is a call for help on social networks because the deadline for payment is three days, that is, until Friday.

The call refers to everyone who is able to help because the warning says that “the unpaid amount of the fine will be replaced by prison”.