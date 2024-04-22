Yesterday, at the manicipality Aierodrom and Gazi Baba, I called the Albanian opposition to unite against this government and expressed my public intention that immediately after the elections, on the very first day, I will make contact with them for joint cooperation based on principles around which we will unite.
On the same day, Ali Ahmeti called, answering nervously, calling me insults and a dose of threats, but he should know that his threats not only do not scare me, but also make me laugh, the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, reacts today after Thursday’s threats from DUI leader Ali Ahmeti.
Mickoski responds to Ahmetis threat, tells him he will be held accountable
Yesterday, at the manicipality Aierodrom and Gazi Baba, I called the Albanian opposition to unite against this government and expressed my public intention that immediately after the elections, on the very first day, I will make contact with them for joint cooperation based on principles around which we will unite.
Comments are closed for this post.