Yesterday, at the manicipality Aierodrom and Gazi Baba, I called the Albanian opposition to unite against this government and expressed my public intention that immediately after the elections, on the very first day, I will make contact with them for joint cooperation based on principles around which we will unite.

On the same day, Ali Ahmeti called, answering nervously, calling me insults and a dose of threats, but he should know that his threats not only do not scare me, but also make me laugh, the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, reacts today after Thursday’s threats from DUI leader Ali Ahmeti.