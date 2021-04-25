One day in jail for an unjustly imprisoned person is like eternity. There is no reason why the April 27th process can’t be put on retrial, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski during the protest held today to liberate the 2017 protesters.

The people clearly came out in support of this call. We have precedent to reopen trials and reexamine cases, and there is no reason why we can’t do so here, and give an opportunity to these people to defend themselves and assert their innocence, Mickoski said. “The defenders of the Constitution must not be considered terrorists”.

VMRO-DPMNE supported the large protest that took place today. Protest organizers also demanded early general elections in October, to put an end to the Zaev regime, its concessions with national identity issues and its persecution of patriots.

Zoran Zaev’s SDSM party issued a press release accusing VMRO-DPMNE and the protesters of defending people accused for violent conduct in the Parliament. VMRO responded that Zaev and SDSM were the main political beneficiaries of the April 27th incident and that the sentences given in the case are lasting embarrassment for Macedonia’s judiciary.