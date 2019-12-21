During the rally in Skopje, opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski addressed the burning issue of air pollution, which prompted large high school student protests on Friday. Mickoski said that, unlike the outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, he won’t promise Alpine fresh air but promised that the future VMRO-DPMNE led Government will invest no less than a billion EUR over its mandate to resolve this issue.

We will work toward energy efficiency and quick introduction fo natural gas to Macedonia. I can’t promise you Alpine air immediately, that is impossible. But I can promise a reduction in air pollution of at least 50 percent, Mickoski said.

Mickoski promised that a major priority for the Government will be to invest in refurbishing of official buildings, student campuses, hospitals and schools, which should help reduce air pollution by lower heating.