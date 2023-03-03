The continuous stream of emailed bomb threats targeting schools shows that the Interior Ministry is acting like amateurs, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski. School principals are now being instructed to ignore the emailed bomb threats, he added.

This is a shocking report I received today, that the elementary and high schools were visited by Interior Ministry officials and were advised to ignore emails with bomb threats. Some were even advised not to open their emails. If this is true, this is amateurish behavior that further endangers the safety of the students. As for the Education Ministry, it has the most epically incompetent minister ever, who only remains in his position due to coalition wrangling, Mickoski said.