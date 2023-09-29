“If that scenario were to unfold, if I were in their position, I would promptly call for elections to unveil the weakened state of VMRO. Let’s head to the polls immediately, and I’m prepared to engage in discussions with Kovacevski tomorrow to dissolve Parliament and expedite the electoral process.” This was the response of the president of VMRO-DPMNE during an appearance on the “Click Plus” TV show on TV21 yesterday when questioned about SDSM’s allegations of VMRO-DPMNE’s internal divisions.

“Let’s go to the elections. If I were in his position and knew that VMRO was falling apart, I would immediately call for elections. There’s no need to wait. Why should wait for us to consolidate? Let’s go to the elections right away,” added Mickoski.