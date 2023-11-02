The president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, at today’s press conference about the scandal in Oncology and the “Wild Meat” affair, emphasized that the cancer mafia bought and stored drugs, even though they were in stock, but what the government’s favorite wholesalers were doing was making millions on the backs of the citizens.

Mickoski emphasized that with these drugs that were supposed to save human lives, they represented an opportunity for profit on the back of people’s health. Mickoski pointed out that one of the suppliers was a favorite of the SDS and DUI authorities and he had the privilege of receiving public procurement most of the time.

This agreement covers everything that I have previously read, all these drugs that I have previously read are covered by this agreement. But the fact that they had one and a half billion denars in stock, on March 31st, did not prevent them from announcing a public procurement on February 27th, with which they will once again request, from these same medicines, a framework agreement with this favorite supplier , and he, on the other hand, will conclude this contract on May 8, worth exactly MKD 513,656,549.66, including VAT, Mickoski said.

Mickoski emphasized that it is an organized mafia, which, unfortunately, is still operating today, which is making money on the backs of the citizens.