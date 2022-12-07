The import of electricity continues, the “heroes” of the Government continue with advance payment, they continue with the “heroic” advance commissions, says Hristijan Mickoski, leader of VMRO DPMNE.

The new import of electricity is for 4 days, from 8 to 11 December, and ESM will “heroically” pay more than €3,700,000 for this import with public money. From November 7 to December 11, or in just 35 days, a total of €36,688,848 was spent on importing electricity. They import because they don’t have a plan, they don’t know and they “heroically” hand out advance commissions. The transformer that was supposed to be installed on November 1 to make Bitola 3 work is not even in Macedonia yet. The end of corrupt political crooks is coming. The time for accountability is coming!, Mickoski writes on Facebook.