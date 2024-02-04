Speaking from Geneva, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski announced that the next Government will elevate relations between Macedonia and its diaspora.

If we can’t form a Ministry for the Diaspora, we will create a coordinative body with the Foreign Ministry, Interior Ministry, Education Ministry and other organizations that will respond to all needs of the diaspora in a dynamic way, Mickoski said.

One of the reasons that Macedonia needs such an institution, Mickoski said, is that more and more Macedonians living abroad are returning in the country after retirement. They often face serious bureaucratic issues that need to be resolved quickly.