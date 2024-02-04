Former Alliance of Albanians leader Ziadin Sela held a press conference in the party office in Tetovo today, to denounce leader Arben Taravari, for his decision to join the opposition Albanian parties in the coming elections to defeat the ruling DUI – SDSM coalition. Local media are reporting that Sela had support from the police in entering the AA party office, which would amount to his takeover of the party.

I call on the Central Assembly of the party to meet on Saturday, when we will seek accountability from the party leader, Sela said.

Taravari responded with a statement saying that he has the support of 80 of the 133 members of the main party body, who agree with him that the Alliance of Albanians should join the other opposition parties “so that DUI can finally be sent in the opposition – the change is coming”, Taravari said.