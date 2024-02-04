We are on the verge of a historic victory which must be affirmed by 61 votes in Parliament, that will allows us to carry out the full transformation of Macedonia, opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski said during his visit to Switzerland, where he met with representatives of the Macedonian diaspora.

As politicians, we will do our all to make sure that the diaspora can come back home, live, invest and be happy there, Mickoski said.

He accused the DUI – SDSM coalition of numerous corruption scandals, generated daily, and of failing to run even the municipalities under their control, let alone the central government. “We must not lose our Macedonia. All of us, united, on April 24th and May 8th, need to support our candidates and our presidential candidate”, Mickoski said.