VMRO-DPMNE must learn from its mistakes. If somebody thinks there will be a repeat of April 27th, he is mistaken, we will not allow it, we will not go into the trap, the party leader Hristijan Mickoski said in a social media message.

Mickoski was sharing his comments from the Alfa TV interview yesterday, where he discussed the long tradition of manipulative attacks against the right in Macedonia, carried out by the security services. In his message, Mickoski insists that with careful actions, the opposition party can put an end to the Zaev regime.