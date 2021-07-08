VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski announced that the party will act carefully in the coming period, in the run up to the municipal elections in October, to avoid a repeat of the entrapment tactics used by the Zaev regime.

Their goal is to keep targeting VMRO-DPMNE with no end in sight, using radicalized structures. It was so in the 19th century when our voyvodas and komiti were spied on. In the 20th century the Macedonian disopora was followed and persecuted by the secret service. At the start of the 21st century we saw how the right was infiltrated to be spied on. VMRO-DPMNE must learn from these mistakes. If somebody thinks there will be a repeat of April 27th, he is mistaken, we will not allow it, we will not go into the trap, Mickoski said.