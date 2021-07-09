The people of SDSM no longer expect anything because they saw what they are capable of doing. The citizens do not expect anything from SDSM, I read a headline recently reading we have inflation of promises again, and no one mentions the old lies at all. Nobody expects anything from them anymore, I think even they do not expect it. They are now trying to intimidate more people with people from the underworld, to intimidate, to pressure, to bribe, and thus to get votes through the standard party structure, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said in an interview with TV Alfa.

Mickoski added that he does not expect that SDSM will present revolutionary projects for the local elections.

You can see how much of the mayors’ programs have been implemented and it will become clear to you that 90 percent are not implemented at all. Nor do the mayors of SDSM have any plan to realize them. People do not expect anything special from SDSM because of that, Mickoski said.

Mickoski pointed out that the local elections will show whether Macedonia will sink into crime or the people will get their country back.