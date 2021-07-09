Filipce should not sit idly by and adopt measures against the Delta strain of COVID-19. The Delta strain is already present in Macedonia, all countries are introducing stricter controls, only the SDSM government is behaving nonchalantly. It is time for measures that will control the entry into the country and curb the spread, VMRO-DPMNE said.

The Health Committee of VMRO-DPMNE proposes the following measures:

1. Professionalization of the Commission for Infectious Diseases;

2. Speeding up vaccination process;

3. Increasing border control;

4. Availability of Covid-19 testing;

5. Clear and precise plan for the health system in a new Covid-19 wave;

6. Increasing the availability of X-rays and laboratory tests for Covid-19 patients;

7. Updating the treatment protocols of Covid-19;

8. Mapping of health personnel;

9. Plan for patients with other diagnoses;

10. Mapping of health facilities;

11. Designation of hospitals dedicated to Covid-19;

12. Mapping of existing functional equipment;

13. Availability of appropriate treatment for Covid-19 patients;

14. Availability of personal protective equipment;

15. Post-Covid Centers for patients who have recovered from Covid-19;