VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski accused the Government of preparing a major theft of public resources with the latest plan to borrow 900 million EUR. Mickoski did not provide details about his concerns, but said that the money will not be used to support the economy, but wil go toward a corrupt project put forward by the DUI party.

This Government promised us a bright European future, and put us in debt servitude. They said that the 900 million EUR are being borrowed to support the budget, and after this failed, they began to talk about bolstering the spent forex reserves. The reality is that DUI is the main player here, while SDSM is just an observer. The money are meant for a project that has been announced by DUI for a long time, Mickoski said.

He pointed to the fact that a large construction company was recently purchased by a top DUI official, as part of the scheme that is being prepared, hinting that it will be a large infrastructure project. Mickoski said that the public will learn more about this in the coming days. “We will witness an epic crime”, the opposition leader said.

Regarding the plan to begin blocking the work of the Parliament, Mickoski said that this comes after the Government rejected many VMRO calls for unity and cooperation.