VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that the plan to block the work of the Parliament, comes after the Government rejected many VMRO calls for unity and cooperation.

We asked them to join us in dialogue, to discuss the problems we have, and to prepare for early general elections – and if they are as strong as they claim, let them beat us and rule for four years unimpeded. The only way to put to test what they claim in their press releases is to go to the polls. I’m not afraid, I ask them to meet me eye to eye, and to go to the polls, but there is no response from their side, Mickoski said during a visit to Gevgelija, where he inspected municipal construction work.