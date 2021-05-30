VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that the party is willing to “go to the end” to ensure fair trial for the political prisoners of the Zaev regime. Mickoski shared a video from the mass protest held in Skopje yesterday where thousands gathered to demand justice for the 16 prisoners of the April 27th trial.

We demand justice for those who protected our Constitution. For the victims of Zaev’s terror. We have no system when injustice rules. We go to the end. Macedonia is on its feet, Mickoski said.

The group of protesters and Interior Ministry officials were sentenced over the 2017 incident in the Parliament. Their powerful co-defendants, three former members of Parliament, received amnesties after being pressured into voting for the imposed name change by Zoran Zaev. The Zaev regime used the trial to push the name change through Parliament even after it was rejected by the voters in a referendum, but did not extend the amnesty to the mere protesters.