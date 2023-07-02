In an interview with Republika. VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar

Nikoloski discussed the failed talks with PM Dimitar Kovacevski on the proposed constitutional amendments.

SDSM entered the leadership meeting with a lot of dishonesty, distortions and lies. We offered two concepts on how to. protect the Macedonian national identity while opening the EU accession talks. SDSM refused them both and now the only option on the table is early elections, Nikoloski said, adding that the Kovacevski government is collapsing and can’t see the term through to the end.

SDSM attempts to portray Mickoski as giving up on his key positions during the meeting backfired, says Nikoloski, pointing to polls that show Mickoski as more popular than he was before the meeting.