The United States will support Governments, NGO groups, independent media and citizens in the fight against corruption, the State Department told Voice of America following the initiation of a new set of criminal charges against former VMRO-DPMNE officials.

In the short and broadly phrased statement, the State Department adds that fighting corruption is the main priority of the Biden administration in the Balkans. Leaders in Macedonia are urged to show strong and tangible results in the fight against corruption.