DUI leader Ali Ahmeti offered himself to be the first party official who will be investigated for corruption. His comments come after, in an extremely rare case of scrutiny against the party, the Mayor of Struga Ramiz Merko was put on a US black list for corruption and subversion of justice.

Merko agreed to be investigated and our party agrees that he should be investigated. We firmly believe that there should be investigations into all DUI officials, starting with me, Ahmeti said during a visit to Kicevo, where local party officials were gathering to root out members who have recently joined a rival faction within the party.