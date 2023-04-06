Bulgarian caretaker Nikolay Milkov spoke out about his recent request that Macedonia allows Bulgarian representatives in the team that will propose the Constitutional amendments that Bulgaria wants Macedonia to adopt. The request was immediately rejected by both the Foreign Ministry and, in harsh terms, by President Stevo Pendarovski.

Bulgaria will not accept any formulation that is in any way different from the other constitutionally recognized parts of nations in Macedonia. We want inclusion of the Bulgarians in the Constitution and a pledge from Skopje to take steps for effective protection of their equal rights and against discrimination, Milkov said.

The Kovacevski Government is trying to form a commission that will prepare the draft amendments, even though the entire process is rejected by VMRO-DPMNE, which leaves the Government without the necessary votes in Parliament.