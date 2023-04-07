Deputy Prime Minister Fatmir Bytyqi defended the appointment of his colleague Artan Grubi as chief coordinator of the major Bechtel highway project, despite the numerous corruption allegations associated with him.

We have concluded that infrastructure projects implementation is going poorly and that is why we need to use all available forces. Not just Grubi, but all ministers who want to help can be appointed to such positions. This is a new task given to one of the Deputy Prime Ministers, said Bytyqi, who denied allegations that the 1.3 billion USD contract is becoming a pet project of the DUI party