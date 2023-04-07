VMRO-DPMNE accused Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and his deputy Artan Grubi of helping each other defraud the public budget by approving benefits for their family businesses.

The opposition party first revealed how Grubi’s brother Veton and people from his entourage are receiving lucrative real-estate deals, after Kovacevski appointed Artan Grubi as head of the major Bechtel highway deal. And now Grubi approved a contract to sell publicly owned land to a company co-owned by Kovacevski’s wife Elena.