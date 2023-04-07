Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was derisive about the creation of a new group of Balkan countries, the Quad, that will fully align their foreign policies with those of the EU. The group includes Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo and Montenegro, and some Serbian media outlets called it a “Greater Albania in the making”.

They can just declare that they are not their own people, and allow others to make decisions in their name. I don’t know why they even bother having foreign ministries, they can just appoint someone to check the emails from Brussels when the EU reaches a decision, Vucic said.

Serbia is trying to form an economic union with the same countries, plus Bosnia, but this Open Balkan project is not supposed to have political elements.