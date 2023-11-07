The value of the trade union minimum basket for October 2023 is MKD 46,198, the Union of Trade Unions of Macedonia (SSM) announced.

The largest part of the basket, 44.06 percent or 19,668.36 denars, goes to food and beverages, and the least to maintaining health, 1.88 percent or 837.18 denars.

In October, 13,716.86 denars or 30.73 percent were needed for housing, for hygiene 3,267.42 denars or 7.32 percent, for transportation 3,735 denars or 8.37 percent, for clothes and shoes 2,343.63 denars or 5.25 percent, as well as for culture 1,067.86 denars or 2.39 percent