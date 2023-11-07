VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski expressed his hope for reason and the national interest to prevail, aiming for a consensus to be reached within the next week or two regarding the timing of elections at a single cost.

He emphasized that citizens should not be burdened with the cost of holding separate elections. Instead, he proposed conducting presidential elections simultaneously with parliamentary elections in the second round of the presidential elections. This, he believes, would help put an end to the uncertainty in Macedonia and allow a government elected by the people to come into power. This government could then focus on implementing significant reforms and transforming Macedonia into a truly respectable European nation.

When asked about VMRO-DPMNE’s choice of a presidential candidate, Mickoski indicated that the party’s delegates would determine the best option. VMRO-DPMNE has a transparent internal process, including a convention, during which the delegates will express their preferences. Mickoski expects both male and female candidates to be considered, and the delegates will ultimately choose the most suitable candidate for the benefit of Macedonia and VMRO-DPMNE.