Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski announced on Tuesday that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of former Prime Minister and VMRO-DPMNE leader Nikola Gruevski, and he is expected to return to the country to face justice in accordance with Macedonian laws and the decisions of independent judicial authorities.

When asked if there was pressure to reverse a decision made by the former president, Gjorge Ivanov, which might facilitate the return of Gruevski, and whether he discussed this matter with former Prime Minister and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev and the party’s Secretary General Mile Zechevikj, Kovachevski clarified that he had not held any meetings with Zaev or Zechevikj. He emphasized that Gruevski’s return is not a current topic for him.

Kovachevski stressed that the issue of Gruevski’s return is somewhat irrelevant, as a warrant has been issued against him, and he should return to face justice in accordance with Macedonian laws and the rulings of independent judicial authorities.

Regarding communication with judicial authorities, the Prime Minister stated that he does not have direct communication, as he believes in the independence of the judiciary.

When asked about former Prime Minister and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev’s potential candidacy for the presidency, Kovachevski mentioned that the party has established a clear procedure for selecting presidential candidates. He noted that the process has not yet commenced, but all candidates will have an equal opportunity to participate.